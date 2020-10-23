At-home workouts to tone your booty

Good Things Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Fitness lover Robert Renteria tells us now is the perfect time to get creative with incorporating a fitness routine into our lives. With working full time from home, and having a salon at night, these are the methods that have helped Robert keep active and fit by sliding in some home work-outs during his lunch breaks.

Put on some comfy clothes to move in, grab your mat and resistance band, and follow along with his four demonstrations: Walking lunges, squats, clamshells, and floor taps.

IG: @r0bertrenteria  @bloomstudiosutah

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah VP Debate

More Utah Debate

Good Things Utah Sponsors