At-home workouts to tone your booty

Fitness lover Robert Renteria tells us now is the perfect time to get creative with incorporating a fitness routine into our lives. With working full time from home, and having a salon at night, these are the methods that have helped Robert keep active and fit by sliding in some home work-outs during his lunch breaks.

Put on some comfy clothes to move in, grab your mat and resistance band, and follow along with his four demonstrations: Walking lunges, squats, clamshells, and floor taps.

IG: @r0bertrenteria @bloomstudiosutah