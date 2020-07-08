At home workout with Jodie of Q Fitness

Jodie Quercia is a personal trainer specializing in women’s fitness. She was a joy to learn from and we see why her clients are so devoted, meeting with her regularly via zoom until it’s safe to gather again. “Move Your Body, Shape Your Life!” Is Jodie’s mantra. She tells us exercise so important right now because the benefits go way beyond the physical. Moving your body will reduce stress, ward of anxiety and depression, boost self esteem, and improve sleep!

She loves teaching through an online platform currently (Zoom, Google Meet, Facebook Live) because it’s accessible, you can do it with a group of friends, and keep each other accountable.

Jodie taught Deena how easy it is to use household items, and get a 30 minute total body workout in! Perfect for busy women. Take a look at what Jodie demos in the segment, and bookmark the details for yourself below!

Download a free timer app ( Jodie recommends “Gym Boss”).

Dynamic Warm Up: Raises Body Temp & Heart Rate in prep for workout. Lateral side steps, squats. Hip rolls. Groiners. Side step jacks. Interval training. Typically cardio based and compound strength (includes multiple muscle groups). 3-4 Sets of Each Before Moving on To Next Combo. 30 seconds of work, 10 seconds of rest.

Full Body Workout: Mtn Climbers / Russian Twist with OH Press. Use a home weight bag of sugar or potatoes. Squat Jumps / Plank Shoulder Taps. Step Ups with Kick Back / Dips. Use chair or coffee table. Skaters / Lunge BiCep Curls. Use reusable grocery bag weighted with books laundry / dishwasher detergent. Plank Jacks (step outs) / Glute Raises. Weight with weighted bag.

Cool Down: Vital for injury prevention and brings heart rate back down. Static stretching: hold for 20-30 seconds. Butterfly hold . Standing hip flexor stretch. OH tricep stretch. Standing bicep stretch.

Find Jodie on Insta @qfitnessutah & Facebook at qfitnessutah. Zoom workout schedule: Mon/Wed//Fri @ 8:30am, Tues/Thur @ 7:30am contact Jodie through DM for the zoom link!

Thank you, Jodie!

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.



