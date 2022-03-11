Skip the hassle of going to the gym and use items you have right in your home for weights. Certified personal trainer, Emilia Moore, joined us in the studio to show us how.

When it comes to working out, there are so many benefits for your mental, physical and overall health. Moore recommends that everyone work out at least 20 minutes every day. She shared a few ‘nontraditional’ equipment items you can workout with at home.

Did you know that a gallon of milk weighs 8.5 lbs and a 12 pack of soda weighs 10 lbs. These are items most people have and can use for squats, lunges, shoulder press, chest press, and crunches.

