Embrace the magic of change and watch as a caterpillar turns into a butterfly. Parker Bautner, Chief Bug Boy and owner of Riverbottom Butterflies, joined us on the show to share how you can watch your butterfly take flight.

Riverbottom Butterflies offers at-home kits that bring the experience to you. They start as little baby pods that double in size every day for 2-3 weeks. They eventually turn into chrysalis and emerge as a butterfly. Each kit contains everything the butterfly needs to survive including food and a proper environment.

Raising caterpillars and releasing butterflies is a fun and truly unforgettable experience. Customers rave about their experience raising and releasing their butterflies.

Starting today, March 10th, all starter kits and refills are 20% off and free pickup is available in Draper on 700 W.

IG: RiverbottomButterflies

Website: Riverbottombutterflies.com