At-home beauty treatment hacks!

Epic failures or epic success? Here come some beauty treatment hacks like you’ve never seen before, using mostly food items found around your home!

Mashed bananas, honey, and oatmeal for soft hands? Mixed potatoes and olive oil to hydrate skin? Lemon juice, epsom salt and aspirin for feet? What? Surae says yes to the above, Reagan is not so sure, and Nicea is just plain amused!

Watch them give it all a whirl, and then try it yourself with what you’ve got at home. Awesome new treatments, or simply an excuse to play with your food? You be the judge!