(ABC4) - Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day. The purpose of the day is to encourage people to vote through grassroots volunteering that will hopefully inspire individuals to register to vote.

National Voter Registration Day is considered a civic holiday and it was first observed in 2012. The holiday is observed every fourth Tuesday of September. According to the national voter registration day website, the U.S. Census reports that one in four eligible Americans are not registered to vote. The reason being is that they miss the registration deadline, they don’t update their registration, or they’re not sure how to register to vote. National Voter Registration Day makes it so that people can register to vote without scrambling at the last minute before an election.