An Asparagus Tart? You won’t want to miss out on this delicious recipe! Nettie Frank from Beyond Glaze Bakery joined us to bake this savory puff pastry.

Asparagus Tart:

Ingredients:

  • 1 box puff pastry
  • 1 bunch asparagus
  • 1 1/2 cup shredded swiss cheese
  • 1 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • salt and pepper

Instructions:

  1. Turn oven on to 375 degrees
  2. Lay puff pastry dough on the parchment paper lined cookie sheet. Use a fork and press down on all the edges, then fork holes the entire dough.
  3. Drizzle olive oil all over the dough.
  4. Cut 2 inches off of the end of the asparagus and then lay it out on the puff pastry dough. Drizzle the asparagus with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
  5. Spread both cheeses all over the asparagus. 
  6. Bake for 20-25 min.

