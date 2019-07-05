An Asparagus Tart? You won’t want to miss out on this delicious recipe! Nettie Frank from Beyond Glaze Bakery joined us to bake this savory puff pastry.
Asparagus Tart:
Ingredients:
- 1 box puff pastry
- 1 bunch asparagus
- 1 1/2 cup shredded swiss cheese
- 1 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- salt and pepper
Instructions:
- Turn oven on to 375 degrees
- Lay puff pastry dough on the parchment paper lined cookie sheet. Use a fork and press down on all the edges, then fork holes the entire dough.
- Drizzle olive oil all over the dough.
- Cut 2 inches off of the end of the asparagus and then lay it out on the puff pastry dough. Drizzle the asparagus with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.
- Spread both cheeses all over the asparagus.
- Bake for 20-25 min.