SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — You know what would make the best appetizer or side dish? An Asparagus Cheese Tart! Alyssa Bybee and Dianna Bybee, food bloggers at In Fine Taste joined us on the show to share the recipe for this tasty dish.

Ingredients

· 1 pound asparagus spears

· 1 sheet puff pastry about 8 ounces or ½ package

For Cheese Mixture

· 2-3 ounces Fontina cheese about 1 cup

· 2-3 ounces Grueyere cheese about 1 cup

· 2 Tablespoons shredded or shaved parmesan cheese

· 2 Tablespoons minced flat leaf parsley

· 1 egg

· 2 Tablespoons milk

· 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

For Asparagus Coating

· 2 Tablespoons olive oil

· ½ teaspoon garlic salt

· ¼ teaspoon black pepper

· zest of one lemon

Instructions

1. Trim tough end off asparagus spears (try to keep spears similar lengths). Blanch asparagus by placing in boiling water for 2 minutes and then immediately into an ice water. (this will brighten the color and help the asparagus be crisp-tender when baked.)

2. Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Thaw puff pastry according to manufacturer’s directions. Open pastry and roll out on a lightly floured board. Roll it so it’s approximately a 10 x 16 inch rectangle.

3. Move pastry dough to baking sheet and score a 1-inch border around the edges with a small sharp knife. Prick the pastry all over (inside the score line) with a fork. Bake about 10 minutes and let cool.

4. Mix the cheese, parsley, egg, milk, ¼ teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl to combine. Spread the cheese mixture over the puff pastry inside the border.

5. Toss asparagus with olive oil, ½ teaspoon garlic salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper to coat. Arrange the asparagus end to tip across the puff pastry. Trim any pieces that are too long. The tart looks best with same-length asparagus spears.

6. Bake 15 minutes or until edges of pastry are golden brown. Remove from oven and sprinkle lightly with lemon zest.

Notes:

You can serve it warm or room temperature.

