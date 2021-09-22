Stacy Springer is in the kitchen today teaching us how to make a colorful Asian dish!

Asian Noodle Bowl Stir-fry Recipe

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients:

– 1 pk Glass /Rice Noodles

– 4 TBSP Vegetable oil

– 4 4oz Chicken Breast portions, thinly sliced

– 1 Red Bell Pepper, thinly sliced

– 8 Mushrooms, thinly sliced

– 1 Red onion, thinly sliced

– ½ C Zucchini, thinly sliced

– 3 Roma Tomatoes, diced

– ½ C Celery, thinly sliced

– 1/8 fresh ginger zested

– 4 Tbsp. Soy Sauce

– 2 Fresh Asian basil leaves, sliced salt and pepper to taste

Boil rice/glass noodles for 15 minutes in 6 cups of water. Strain and place in bowls.

Directions for Stir Fry:

In a skillet add 2 Tbsp. oil to the hot pan. Add in chicken. Sear until browned for about 2 minutes. Remove from pan and set aside. Next, add in all vegetables and season with salt and pepper. Cook on high heat for 2-4 minutes. Add in glass noodles and chicken. Toss with soy sauce. Top with fresh basil and enjoy!

To learn more about Stacy Springer check out the EKBites website.