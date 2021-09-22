Stacy Springer is in the kitchen today teaching us how to make a colorful Asian dish!
Asian Noodle Bowl Stir-fry Recipe
Yield: 4 servings
Ingredients:
– 1 pk Glass /Rice Noodles
– 4 TBSP Vegetable oil
– 4 4oz Chicken Breast portions, thinly sliced
– 1 Red Bell Pepper, thinly sliced
– 8 Mushrooms, thinly sliced
– 1 Red onion, thinly sliced
– ½ C Zucchini, thinly sliced
– 3 Roma Tomatoes, diced
– ½ C Celery, thinly sliced
– 1/8 fresh ginger zested
– 4 Tbsp. Soy Sauce
– 2 Fresh Asian basil leaves, sliced salt and pepper to taste
- Boil rice/glass noodles for 15 minutes in 6 cups of water. Strain and place in bowls.
Directions for Stir Fry:
- In a skillet add 2 Tbsp. oil to the hot pan. Add in chicken. Sear until browned for about 2 minutes.
- Remove from pan and set aside. Next, add in all vegetables and season with salt and pepper. Cook on high heat for 2-4 minutes. Add in glass noodles and chicken. Toss with soy sauce.
- Top with fresh basil and enjoy!
To learn more about Stacy Springer check out the EKBites website.