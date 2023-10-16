The Asian Association of Utah’s Human Trafficiking Support Services exist to protect and restore human worth. Andrea Sherman, director of Human Trafficking Support, and Sarah Chau, Outreach and Education Specialist tell us their organization protects and restores human worth by confronting human trafficking.

The focus is to provide holistic aftercare to all survivors of human trafficking regardless of age, gender, or immigration status. The vast majority of human trafficking victims experience multiple forms of abuse, such as domestic violence and sexual assault.

The Annual Trafficking in Persons Task Force Conference will be held in January 2024, date TBA.

www.aau-slc.org