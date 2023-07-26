Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – As school is out for summer, parents across America add the new role of entertainer, organizer, Uber driver, and backyard BBQ host to their already busy schedules. This can result in a bundle of exhaustion. Registered Holistic Nutritionist Suzan Galluzzo has a summer plan to help parents prioritize self-care and get the energy they need for this summer shift.

As a highly sought-after transformational coach, Galluzzo teaches women worldwide science-based health and nutrition strategies that lead to lasting transformations for themselves and their families.

Galluzzo’s energy-boosting strategies cover topics that may be new to parents, including:

Which vitamins and other nutrients are ultra necessary during the summer months

Why parents should be getting nutrients in their system year-round

How to avoid brain fog and energy slumps through proper hydration

Why having optimal levels of omega3 can help parents to keep going

Healthy food swaps to help smooth out blood sugar roller coasters

Tune in to hear about these health tips to keep yourself going as a busy parent. Find more of Galuzzo’s wellness tips by visiting Suzangalluzzo.com and social media at @suzangalluzzo.