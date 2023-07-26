Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – As school is out for summer, parents across America add the new role of entertainer, organizer, Uber driver, and backyard BBQ host to their already busy schedules. This can result in a bundle of exhaustion. Registered Holistic Nutritionist Suzan Galluzzo has a summer plan to help parents prioritize self-care and get the energy they need for this summer shift.
As a highly sought-after transformational coach, Galluzzo teaches women worldwide science-based health and nutrition strategies that lead to lasting transformations for themselves and their families.
Galluzzo’s energy-boosting strategies cover topics that may be new to parents, including:
- Which vitamins and other nutrients are ultra necessary during the summer months
- Why parents should be getting nutrients in their system year-round
- How to avoid brain fog and energy slumps through proper hydration
- Why having optimal levels of omega3 can help parents to keep going
- Healthy food swaps to help smooth out blood sugar roller coasters
Tune in to hear about these health tips to keep yourself going as a busy parent. Find more of Galuzzo’s wellness tips by visiting Suzangalluzzo.com and social media at @suzangalluzzo.