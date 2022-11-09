SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) Getting the kids involved in scripture study can be a challenge. Sometimes the content goes over their heads and it’s hard for them to stay engrossed. Local artist, author and video creator, David Bowman has created a new series to help families make scripture reading time a little more enjoyable for everyone. While the kiddos will love it, it is a good time for people of all ages.

Previously, Bowman has created books to help people better understand scriptures for both children and adults. Bowman wanted to see if he could bring these even more to life. Thus, ‘Drawn In’ was born! The series shows Bowman drawing the characters as well as dressing up, impersonating and even singing like them. He says it’s Bob Ross meets Mr. Rogers meets Jon Bon Jovi. Bowman also includes hand puppets in his program. “You [need to] have fun while you learn,” said Bowman. “If you’re not having fun, church just becomes this kind of boring thing. But at the same time, you want to be engaged spiritually. We learn in all ways.”

