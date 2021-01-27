Artisanal Burritos with Sobe Eats

Sal Soberanis of Sobe Eats was in the kitchen to show off and feed us their signature artisanal burritos! Founded by 3 brothers all accomplished professional Chefs from the Salt Lake Area.
Sobe Eats just received 2 awards this year from BEST OF STATE. “ Best Mexican” & “Best Innovation”.
Our mouths are watering, and if yours are too, visit this sustainable and environmental friendly spot specializing in Southern Style Mexican Cuisine from Acapulco Mexico at 120 w 9000 s Sandy
Artisan Burritos
Fresh grill flour tortilla
Heirloom Beans
Papas bravas ( roasted potatoes)
Add choice of protein
Veggie- Guac, crisp radish, Cilantro, guacamole, pickled onions,
Salsa macha or verde, Gloria sauce ( spicy mayo)
Follow along on IG at @sobeeatsut