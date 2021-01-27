Artisanal Burritos with Sobe Eats

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Sal Soberanis of Sobe Eats was in the kitchen to show off and feed us their signature artisanal burritos! Founded by 3 brothers all accomplished professional Chefs from the Salt Lake Area.

Sobe Eats just received 2 awards this year from BEST OF STATE. “ Best Mexican” & “Best Innovation”.

Our mouths are watering, and if yours are too, visit this sustainable and environmental friendly spot specializing in Southern Style Mexican Cuisine from Acapulco Mexico at 120 w 9000 s Sandy

Artisan Burritos

Fresh grill flour tortilla

Heirloom Beans

Papas bravas ( roasted potatoes)

Add choice of protein

Veggie- Guac, crisp radish, Cilantro, guacamole, pickled onions,

Salsa macha or verde, Gloria sauce ( spicy mayo)

Follow along on IG at @sobeeatsut