(Good Things Utah) An essential for any baker to learn — breadmaking! Luckily, we got a melt-in-your-mouth recipe for Artisan Bread by Matthew Trone with The Manly Baker.

Artisan Bread

**Prepare dough 6-18 hours before baking for best results

Yields 1 artisan loaf

Ingredients:

● ½ teaspoon yeast

● 2 teaspoons salt

● 1.5 cups water (room temp)

● 3 cups flour (all-purpose is fine or bread flour if you want a taller, chewier bread)

● Any mix-ins you’d like (cheese, herbs, garlic, etc)

Prepare dough: