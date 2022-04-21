(Good Things Utah) An essential for any baker to learn — breadmaking! Luckily, we got a melt-in-your-mouth recipe for Artisan Bread by Matthew Trone with The Manly Baker.
For more from The Manly Baker, follow along on social media: @themanlybaker
To download the print recipe, click HERE.
Artisan Bread
**Prepare dough 6-18 hours before baking for best results
Yields 1 artisan loaf
Ingredients:
● ½ teaspoon yeast
● 2 teaspoons salt
● 1.5 cups water (room temp)
● 3 cups flour (all-purpose is fine or bread flour if you want a taller, chewier bread)
● Any mix-ins you’d like (cheese, herbs, garlic, etc)
Prepare dough:
- Mix yeast, salt water, and any mix-ins together in a large bowl.
- Add flour (make sure to spoon in and cut the flour to avoid adding too much).
- Mix together into a scraggly dough. Don’t need to overmix. Just get rid of dry spots of flour.
(Can also add 1-2 tablespoons of extra flour if dough is too wet and sticky).
- Cover with saran wrap or a plastic grocery bag and leave at room temperature for 6-18 hours.
Baking:
- Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.
- Place oven safe pan in the oven to preheat with the oven.
- While oven is preheating, spray a space on the counter lightly with cooking spray, wipe off with
paper towel and then scrape dough out of bowl and plop it onto the counter.
- With wet fingers, fold dough inwards from the outside all the way around the edge.
- Turn dough over to put seams underneath. Sprinkle with flour
- When oven is preheated, take pan out of the oven and spray it with cooking spray.
- Use a dough scraper or something similar to push the edges of the dough in towards the
middle, lift of the dough with the scraper, and lay flat in the pan. Try to avoid letting the
dough fold over itself for best results.
- Shake the pan a bit and place it in the oven. Place an oven safe lid on the pan or
another oven safe pan if it fits.
- Bake with lid on for 30 minutes.
- Remove lid and bake for another 7-9 minutes until brown.
- Remove the loaf from the pan and allow to cool on a cooling rack for 30-60 minutes
before cutting for best results (or as much as your patience allows).