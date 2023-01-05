Roy Ross, The Chief Information Security Officer for OMNICOMMANDER was back in studio where we always have a great time chatting with and learning from him. Artificial Intelligence is here to stay, and we see and hear how it can help your business and your love life.

ChatGPT is a variant of the GPT, Generative Pre-trained Transformer, a language model developed by OpenAI. It is designed to generate human-like text based on a given prompt, and can be used to generate responses to user input in real-time.

We have a hilarious time seeing it draft a love letter, as well as how it helps with your birthday party! ChatGPT is not able to verify the accuracy or truthfulness of the information it generates. It is important to be aware of this limitation and to verify the accuracy of any information generated by ChatGPT before relying on it.

Ethical considerations that should be taken into account when using ChatGPT, such as the potential for misinformation and the risk of impersonation. It is important to use ChatGPT and other language models responsibly.

www.cybercommander.io