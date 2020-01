Chef Netti Frank is back in the GTU kitchen with an artichoke dip that will have your team screaming ‘touch down!’

Artichoke Dip

2 packs cream cheese – soft

1 cup sour cream

1 can artichokes – chopped

5 green onions – chopped

1 tsp. Salt

1/4 tsp. Pepper

3 cups mozzarella shredded cheese

Directions:

Combine all ingredients together, put in a 9×13 pan and bake at 375 for 20 minutes.

Chef Netti has embarked on a new adventure too. Follow along on her YouTube channel ‘Healing Kitchen Thyme.’