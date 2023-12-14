SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- In the studio, we had Jennessa and Lucas Cawley, the Founders/ Owners of Maivie, a New Pressed Flower Workshop in Salt Lake City, come to talk to us about their pressed floral art. Maivie has everything you need, from the pressed flowers to the frames, all you need to do is show up ready to create something beautiful. Once you arrive at their workshop, you select your flowers, which are real pressed flowers, then you select your frame, and then you get to create your masterpiece. Classes are held Monday through Saturday and start at $45 you then add the cost of the frame on top when you arrive.

For more information, visit their website shopmaivie.com or follow their Instagram/Facebook/TikTok @shopmaivie