Big news for Salt Lake City, creator Heidi Gress has brought back Art Meets Fashion! She joined us in studio this morning along with designers Charles and Ron Van Maarschalkerweerd Borg to tell us what to expect watching both local and international designers showcase their designs on the runway on April 29th.

We got to see a sneak peek of the stunning Limestone Sunset collection from Charles and Ron, who are in town visiting from Malta! They describe their collection as an inclusive lifestyle brand with a Mediterranean nod, and the color and glamour are truly breathtaking.

Art Meets Fashion promotes creativity, innovative design, and cutting edge fashion of emerging designers and established professionals.

Dress code for the event is cocktail / gala for this immersive experience, there is live entertainment, and all tickets include food and drinks. A VIP ticket gets you a special gift, AMF magazine, and a coveted spot on the front row.

See you on Saturday, April 29th from 7 – 11 pm at The Clubhouse on South Temple.

Tickets: www.eventbrite.com Art Meets Fashion on IG: @amffoundation

@charlesandron and www.charlesandron.com