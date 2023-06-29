SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – The Columbus Community Center prides itself on transforming the lives of individuals with disabilities through employment, training, and day programs.

The Art From the Heart event is a 3-day online auction of artwork to help support the Columbus Community Center programs and services. The last day of the auction includes an art reception with all artworks on display and a chance to meet the artists. Their theme this year is “Accelerating Abilities”. The auction starts on Wednesday, September 6, and ends on Friday, September 8. These artists with work on display are artists from the autism and disability community as well as local artists who donate their work. Check out our video replay and their website for more information.