Safia Keller and her son Maclane’s joined the hosts to share the beautiful message behind Art From the Heart. A three day event to support the Columbus Community Center, the center has been transforming the lives of individuals with disabilities through employment, training, day programs and housing since 1968.

The theme of Art From the Heart this year is, “Accelerating Abilities”. The final day of the three-day auction will include an art reception with all artworks on display, and a chance to meet the artists. The artwork is comprised of artists from the autism and disability community as well as local artists who donate their work.

Columbus is proud to provide a stage for emerging artists in the autism and disability communities. They believe in the talent and passion of local artists, like Maclane.

Save the date for this free event with food & entertainment Columbusserves.org