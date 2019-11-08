Art, fashion, and redefining beauty

Mark your calendars, Heidi Gress and Heggy Gonzalez are redefining beauty with their new Art Meets Fashion show. To get their inspiration for this project, they interviewed people to see what they found most beautiful in themselves and other people. To some surprise, not one person chose a physical attribute.

In their project they’re attempting to show the inner beauty everyone loves so much. This is the redefine beauty movement, less appearance and more personality. Not only does this project have a great message, they also have a great cause. Proceeds from the show benefit the Rainforest Action Network and their efforts to protect rainforests globally.

The show is November 16th, 7:30 p.m. at the Urban Arts Gallery. For more information or to buy tickets visit their website www.artmeetsfashionAMF.com.