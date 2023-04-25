SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Andrea G. Hardeman, bestselling author, artist, and poet, knows firsthand the healing power of art and creativity. She joined us on the show to share her journey of finding healing through art.

Her artwork and poetry represent the intersection of creativity and mental wellness. Through her art, she has found a way to express herself and to heal from past traumas. She has published three books: Love the Journey, Generations, and her latest book are all available for purchase locally at Urban Arts Gallery, 9th and 9th Book and Music Gallery, and Under the Umbrella Bookstore.

Andrea has several upcoming events where you can see her work and meet her in person:

Upcoming Events:

365 Poetry at Alliance Theater at Trolley Square | Sat, 4/29 at 8pm

Strength in Shades Market at Publik Coffee Roasters in SLC | Sat, 5/6 from 10am – 2pm

Featured Artist in Loge Gallery at Pioneer Theater Company in SLC from 5/12-5/27 during the production run of The Prom

Black & White Show at Ogden Union Station – show ends Fri, May 5

Art Access Utah 300 Plates Fundraiser | Thu, 5/18

Juneteenth hosted by Millcreek at the Common | Sun, 6/18 from 4-10pm

Queer Poetry Night: Pride Edition at Under the Umbrella in SLC on 6/25 from 4-6pm

To learn more about Andrea and her work, visit her website at papillonskies.com, and follow her on IG at @papillonskies and on FB at @PapillonSkiesArt. When you sign up for her newsletter on her website or on IG, you can receive 10% off your art purchase.