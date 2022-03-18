- On Good Things Utah this morning – Arnold Schwarzenegger is making an appeal to the Russian people amid Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. The action star and former California governor shared a nine-minute video to his social media pages calling for an end to the war — and telling Russian soldiers and citizens, who have their media controlled and censored by the government, that “Ukraine did not start this war.” “I am speaking to you today because there are things that are going on in the world that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about,” the global superstar, who visited Russia many times for work and as a tourist, began his message. The Terminator star went on to say that because of his affection for the Russian people, he wanted to share the “truth” about the war. “No one likes to hear something critical of their government. I understand that. But as a longtime friend of the Russian people, I hope you will hear what I have to say.”
- Plus, revered Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets has been killed in a Russian rocket attack on a residential building in Kyiv, according to the Young Theater where she was part of the troupe. She was reportedly 67. Shvets worked in theater and film for decades and her efforts garnered one of Ukraine’s highest honors, the title of which roughly translates as “Honored Artist of Ukraine” — it is also sometimes inartfully expressed in English as “Well-Deserving Artist.” Whatever the case, the honor is only bestowed upon those among the country’s most accomplished performing artists. In its announcement, the Young Theater expressed “irreparable grief” at Shvets’ passing, before describing how the actress died.
- And two weeks after actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher started a GoFundMe for Ukraine, the couple updated their followers on Instagram to say that their $30 million goal has been met. “We just want to say, we hit our goal,” Kunis said in a video posted Thursday. “Over 65,000 of you donated. We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the support. And while this is far from a solution for the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty.” “Our work is not done,” Kutcher added. “We’re gonna do everything we can to ensure that the outpouring of love that came from you all as part of this campaign finds maximum impact for those in need.”
- Finally, we dive into compliments that are anything but. One author says this: “Please don’t call me exotic. It may seem like a compliment for you, but to me, it is anything but that. Surrounded by girls who are blonde, blue-eyed, tall and fair skinned, I realize I stand out. Instead of blue eyes, my eyes are the color of espresso. My skin is tan and darkens as the sun kisses it in the summer. My face is framed by dark, almost midnight-like curly locks, standing at 5’7″ with a lean athletic build. Men pass by and stare, and there are times where I wonder why they are staring. Is it because they find me captivating? Or is it because I don’t look like the other girls they pass by?” Tune in to find out what the author said next and the ladies reaction.
- Hope you join us for a busy Friday edition of GTU Hour 2.
Arnold Schwarzenegger appeals to the Russian people to end the war
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
