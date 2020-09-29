Arguing about politics with your partner? You aren’t alone

- On Good Things Utah today – When Nicole Moore, the CEO and owner of Love Works near San Diego, started her relationship coaching business nearly a decade ago, the issue of politics seldom if ever came up with her clients. Then came 2016, the election year that changed everything. These days, one’s political affiliation is guaranteed to be brought up – passionately.
- “What I am seeing from my clients (mostly powerful, driven, left-leaning women) who are single and searching is that they don’t want to date people who are not ‘woke,'” Moore said. “It used to be, ‘he looks handsome and seems like he has a good career’… Politics would be something that would be discussed later on. Now it’s often part of the screening process.” We’ll tell you how many relationships are dealing with different political leanings.
- Plus, the things that wives wish husbands would do more of during the pandemic. It’s not a long list guys – but women say these are important!
- And bestselling author and motivational speaker Rachel Hollis is out with a new book, “Didn’t See That Coming: Putting Life Back Together When Your World Falls Apart.” We’ll tell you why it’s so important to read during a life changing year. And speaking of life changing, how to style those comfortable leggings while you are doing work and school at home.
- And coffee drinkers listen up! You might think you know everything there is to know about the delicious morning drink, but Reagan has some trivia that will have you scratching your heads. Hope you join us for a Tuesday edition of GTU.