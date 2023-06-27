Sandy, UT (Good Things Utah) – Libertango joined host Nicea DeGering to highlight some delicious dishes on their 20-year-old menu.

The Serodio family opened up a restaurant in Campos do Jordao, Brazil. After incredible success with their first restaurant, they decided to open a second one. They are moving to the US and bringing the flavors of Brazilian cuisine right to Utah with a brand new location in Sandy, UT.

Mention GTU to your server at the end of your meal, and your entire table will receive a dessert of your choice on the house. Be sure to follow them on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.