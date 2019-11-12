Are your symptoms from the thyroid or a sex hormone imbalance?

Fatigue, tiredness, weight gain, hair falling out…could it be a hormone problem or a thyroid problem? Or both? There are thyroid and sex hormone symptoms. Dr. Darren Scott of Regenerative Medicine of Utah explained the two possible problem and hormones associated.

Patients

There are usually two types of patients with thyroid symptoms.

First, one person has been diagnosed with low thyroid and is on thyroid medication, but still has the same symptoms.

Second, another has thyroid symptoms and were told they were normal.

The problem with both is there is a need to find out the underlining cause of the problem.

Thyroid Symptoms

There are six main causes that can lead to thyroid symptoms, and only one of the six can able to be treated with medication to help with symptoms.

Usually, patients have more than one of the six, but the most common in about 80-90% of the cases is Hashimoto’s disease. It’s an auto-immune disease where the immune system is attacking the thyroid, along with hormone imbalances.

Sex Hormones

After addressing if there is an auto-immune disease, you must correct ALL of the sex hormones to get the patient’s life back. If Hashimoto’s is treated without addressing the estrogen, progestogen, testosterone imbalance, patients still have symptoms.

A sex hormone imbalance in some cases is the reason for having thyroid symptoms, but it’s really a hormone problem. The key is to identify the root cause.

Addressing Hormone Imbalances?

Extensive blood testing is used to determine if there is a thyroid problem. Regenerative Medicine of Utah pulls eleven markers instead of the standard two, as well as a full hormone panel. Almost always, Hashimoto’s and hormone problems are found.

If the thyroid is involved, natural protocols are used to help support the thyroid. If sex hormones are imbalanced, pellet hormones is a great treatment.

Pellet Hormones

Plant based, bio-identical hormone replacements are placed just below the skin by the medical staff. They slowly release into the patient avoiding the need to take pills or use creams. Patients never miss a dose. Each gets a pellet 3-4 times a year depending on metabolism.

If a patient has Hashimoto’s and hormone imbalances, only addressing one of these will not return patient’s life. Remember, there are many more factors to consider but these are the most common.

