Are your dogs eating healthy?

Ryan Gwilliam and Pig from Train, Walk, Poop stopped by to give us the skinny on where you can find information on healthy dog food options.

A lot of food you find in grocery stores is full of fillers and junk and it’s really hard to tell which ones because they all look healthy so visit these websites and find good quality food for your dog.

Recall Alerts: Dogfoodadvisor

Dog Nutrition: Betterdogcare

Train, Walk, Poop also sell’s Utah Paw dog food and offers free home delivery to Salt Lake and Davis counties. Even if you don’t buy their food directly they offer a flyer on demand that contains a list of dog foods you can buy in a locally owned pet store.

