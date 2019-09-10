Are you Team Ranch or Team Ketchup?

- On Good Things Utah today – Brides across the country are ditching their bridesmaids – find out why! And to date or not to date in high school? A new study says those non-daters might fair better socially that their peers. And have you tried blue shampoo? Surae tells us why it can be good for blondes and brunettes. And finally, ketchup or ranch – which condiment reigns supreme? We’ll tell you the top seller across the country.
- And finally, is being afraid of the dark as an adult normal? The answer is yes! Join us on a Tuesday edition of Good Things Utah as we dive into these hot topics and more.