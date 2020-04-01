Are you struggling to find a way to work out at home? Here’s a solution

BodyGym is the perfect at-home piece of fitness equipment for working out at home and really anywhere, especially during these times where we are practicing staying home more and social distancing.

The Body Gym is designed for high performance. It’s ergonomically engineered to feel natural in your hands with features to make working out easy and comfortable in your own home. BodyGym was designed by a former professional athlete as an all-in-one full body workout to help you lose weight, gain muscle, and improve your overall fitness level. Great for the upper and lower body, butt, legs, arms, flexibility, endurance, and agility.

The ultra-lightweight zero Installation design makes the BodyGym portable so you can work out at home, in the office, traveling, anywhere indoor/outdoor with no hassle of the door jam and tie-down installs. The patented bar weighs under 3 pounds and breaks down easily so you can store it or take it with you anywhere you go.

To find out more about BodyGym, visit BodyGym.com.

This segment contains sponsored content.