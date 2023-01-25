- On Good Things Utah this morning – From Central Perk on “Friends” to Café Nervosa on “Frasier,” coffee shops have long been a popular setting for TV characters to work and hang out, sometimes for hours on end. And the same goes for nonfictional folks in real life. “People enjoy the energy associated with a lively, friendly coffee shop and choose the location to conduct business, as well as study and socialize,” said Diane Gottsman, the author of “Modern Etiquette for a Better Life” and founder of The Protocol School of Texas. “But, as like everything else in life, there are a few etiquette rules that make the experience run smoother.” We should always strive to be mindful of others when we’re in a public setting, and a cafe is no exception. Speaking to HuffPost, Gottsman and other etiquette experts shared common rude behaviors they’ve observed at coffee shops ― and advice for not becoming an offender.
- Holding Up The Line
- “Read the menu and know what you want before you get to the counter,” Gottsman advised. “Don’t stand there and gaze for several minutes while you decide which size latte you prefer. Asking questions is fine, and being congenial is a plus, but chatting for a lengthier period of time is frustrating to the people behind you.” Try to be ready to order once you reach the front of the line, and remember that there are ways to be considerate of others even when you aren’t prepared. “If you need more time to decide, step aside and let the person behind you go ahead,” said Nick Leighton, a co-host of the “Were You Raised by Wolves?” podcast.
- Lingering Without Making Purchases
- “First and foremost, people must remember that this coffee shop is a business,” said Jodi R.R. Smith, the president of Massachusetts-based Mannersmith Etiquette Consulting. “If the shop does not make enough money, it will close. This means, if you want this coffee shop to remain open, you must support them financially through your purchases.” She recommended a minimum of one purchase per hour of sitting ― with a tip added, as well. “You may stay longer when it is not crowded,” Smith added. “As seating becomes scarce, you may remain so long as you are actively consuming your beverage.” In addition to ordering additional drinks or food items, you’ll want to look up periodically to examine the crowd situation and see if new customers are patiently waiting for a table. “If parking yourself for an extended period of time with your laptop, make sure the cafe actually welcomes that,” Leighton said. “And then be mindful of how long you’re lingering, especially at peak hours.”
- Hogging A Large Table As One Person
- “It’s also important to be mindful of your space,” Gottsman said. “If you are sitting at a table for four and there are several people waiting, you might consider grabbing a single chair or bar stool to make room for others.” Of course, you may have initially sat down with a group of friends or colleagues and needed a larger table. But once they’ve left, consider downsizing. And if it’s just you from the start, do your best to sit down in the most efficient place. Tune in for more tips and Hot Topics on today’s Good Things Utah.
Are you guilty of these rude behaviors at your local coffee shop?
