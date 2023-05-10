- On Good Things Utah this morning – Here are the most common mistakes people make when doing push-ups as demonstrated by our GTU producer Matt Bello!
- The first step in mastering the push-up is to identify the mistakes you’re making. Try practicing push-ups in front of a mirror or ask a friend to take a video of your movement so that you see the areas where your form may need work.
- Using too little range of motion
If you’re a beginner when it comes to strength training, you may be unintentionally “cheating” by shortening the range of motion of the exercise. Failing to go deep enough or come into a full extension is one of the most common mistakes with this exercise. In a proper push-up, you should bend your elbows to at least 90 degrees when you lower your chest down. Your chest should almost touch the floor. On the way up, fully extend your elbows. If you’re struggling to move through the entire range of motion, especially when it comes to lowering your chest, opt for a modified version of the exercise on your knees. You can also practice this exercise with your hands elevated on a table or bench.
- Placing your hands too far forward
You may be excited to press a few push-ups out–but be wary of placing your hands too far forward. In a proper push-up, you should have your shoulders, elbows, and wrists stacked in a straight line on top of each other. Placing your hands in front of your shoulders can place excessive stress and torque on your shoulders and wrists, as well as reduce the mechanical efficiency of your core muscles to help stabilize your body.
- Not keeping your hips in line with the rest of your body
Whether you’re a total beginner or a seasoned pro, you may be failing to keep your hips in line with the rest of your body. When you perform a push-up with proper technique, your body should be in a straight line, as if you are a stiff plank or board–from your head down to your heels. Your hips shouldn’t sag downward. If your hips do drop, this positioning places excessive stress and strain on your lumbar spine and lower back muscles, disabling you from using your abdominal muscles to brace your core and support your spine. We hope you tune in as our hosts dive into this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on GTU!
- Using too little range of motion
- The first step in mastering the push-up is to identify the mistakes you’re making. Try practicing push-ups in front of a mirror or ask a friend to take a video of your movement so that you see the areas where your form may need work.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now