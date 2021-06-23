Are you an ambivert? Here’s how to tell

- On Good Things Utah this morning – We are talking about personalities this morning. Are you an ambivert? If you’re wondering what the term actually means, an ambivert is a person whose personality has a balance of extrovert and introvert features. According to studies, ambiverts engage in a pattern of talking and listening equally—since they share characteristics of those super outgoing and those more reserved. Also, according to Harvard Business Review, ambiverts are great leaders because they know when to be assertive and when to lean back and listen. So how do you know if you are one? Reagan tells us more.
- Plus, a blogger asks the question, will it ever be time to get off social media? “Born in one of the last identifying years of the millennial generation, I have had the profound fortune — or misfortune — of growing up alongside the evolution of “Big Social.” The networking platforms that have changed our world — Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram — came of age as I did. And for 15 years, I have shared my life online and looked onto others’, mesmerized by a never-ending parade of digital show-and-tell.” To read the entire article click here: https://www.deseret.com/2021/6/16/22536109/will-there-come-a-time-for-all-of-us-to-log-off-social-media-for-good-facebook-instagram-tiktok
- Hope you join us for these Hot Topics and more this morning on the first hour of GTU!
