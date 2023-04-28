- On Good Things Utah this morning – One mom asks this question: “Is it too late to become a ‘yes’ mom? Candy for breakfast? Honestly, maybe, at this point. It’s 9 a.m. on a Saturday and I can hear my six-year-old daughter rummaging through the pantry. I just provided her a hearty breakfast of scrambled eggs with toast and sausage and a hash brown ten minutes ago. Half of this breakfast remains on her abandoned plate sitting at the kitchen counter. I know exactly what she is about to ask me, and I am pre-loaded with my answer.
- “Mom, can I have some candy?” she asks. “No, but you may finish the rest of your breakfast,” I answer, as I do, every day after a meal. “I’m only hungry for candy,” she claims. This conversation occurs verbatim, every weekend, both Saturday and Sunday, as there (fortunately) isn’t enough time to discuss post-breakfast dessert during school days. I say no, every time. Candy first or second thing in the morning? Of course not. (Let’s ignore the fact that sometimes breakfast is syrup-laden chocolate chip pancakes.)
- But here’s the thing: I am so sick and tired of saying no! What if I just said yes, and gave her the d*mn candy? I’d become her best friend and I’d save myself a headache. I’m probably not saving her much in the way of nutrition. Obviously, I want to set an example of structure and discipline, because my kids look to me to set boundaries. If I don’t, they would be on their iPads all day and eating sugar for every meal. But man, I’m tired. I’ve never been a free-spirited person, and that has carried through to my parenting style. Even when I was a kid, I wanted to follow the rules and stressed about failing. My teenage rebellion stage was tame and limited to unsuccessful attempts to dye my jet-black hair a myriad of colors and wearing crazy clothes. I actually didn’t break any rules because I was never the type. Even when I did ask to push the boundaries in the slightest, my requests more often than not were met with no. I am proud to say I am working towards shedding a lot of that rigidity. I draw the line at candy for breakfast, though… or at least, I have until now.” To read more click here: https://www.scarymommy.com/parenting/is-it-too-late-to-become-a-yes-mom or tune in with us for a fun Friday edition of Good Things Utah!
