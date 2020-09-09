Are you a ‘mean mom’?

- On Good Things Utah today – If you’ve ever been called “mean” by your kids raise your hand! Surae says you aren’t alone – in fact, she has a list things moms do that show just how mean we all can be;)
- Plus, what do you do with your mask when you are at a restaurant? Doctors are weighing in on this question this morning. And they say one of the ‘don’ts’ is putting your mask on the table. We’ll tell you where it should go instead to keep it clean.
- And finally, exercise at home just got more affordable. Reagan tells us about a deal on Peloton treadmills that will get you excited about getting healthy! Hope you join us for a Wednesday edition of Hot Topics.