In today’s exciting table talk, Deena and Surae talk about taking their kids to the aquarium. What animal did they think was fake, because it was unblinking and unmoving? Speaking of kids, are toddlers natural helpers? The answer might surprise you! And, is the air on a plane safe to breath?

At the end of show, we tell you all about the Challenge Accepted instagram trend and why women are posting black and white selfies. Also, why these female doctors are posing in swimsuits!