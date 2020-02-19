Are these social media photos from vacation or IKEA?

- On Good Things Utah today – An Instagram Influencer fools her followers by telling them she’s on vacation when she’s really just in IKEA. Would you be fooled? Plus, the coffee date from the weekend that everybody is still talking about. The man bought two cake pops and then didn’t share with his date. So is he the “monster” that everybody is calling him? And actress and tv host KeKe Palmer opens up about what she says to herself every morning that keeps her positive. And manicures have been totally turned upside down for spring! We’ll show you the must-have colors.
- And at the end of the show, what professional organizers want you to stop doing in your house immediately! It must be almost time for spring cleaning:) Hope you tune in today to GTU.