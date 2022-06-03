- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – Here’s a question for you this morning after two years of pandemic-inspired casual dressing: Are restaurant dress codes relics of a bygone era? One author says it sure seems like it and asks this: ‘Dear Mister Manners: I’ve been reading a lot about restaurants in some cities bringing back dress codes. I’m wondering: Doesn’t denying customers entry because of their wardrobe choices go against the core principles of hospitality and welcome?’ Should you dress up more to eat out? Our hosts weigh in this morning.
- Plus, where is the best city to raise a family in America? WalletHub knows just the place. The personal finance website released its annual “Best & Worst Places to Raise a Family” and you may be curious to read the results. The survey ranked 182 U.S. cities by their overall score after comparing factors like the number of playgrounds and attractions, air and water quality, infant mortality rates, high school graduation rates, costs of childcare, living and housing and more. Utah cities did not make the top 25 this time around. To find out where our state landed tune in or click here for more: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-cities-for-families/4435
- And what is your most used emoji? One author says they recently asked my parent-friends what their most frequently used emojis were, and they answered quickly and with great gusto. One friend said she uses the cold sweat emoji most. Emojipedia says it’s frequently used to connote a “close call,” which makes sense, given all the ways we’re likely to screw up in one day. Another friend said she uses the clenched-teeth emoji , followed by the nauseated emoji because, “My family has kind of a sick sense of humor.” A nurse I know uses the sleeping zzz’s often, but it’s likely just as prevalent among new parents, expressing their longing for the much-alluded sleep. About her love of the skull emoji , one friend demanded, “What does this say about me??” Deena tells us what your favorite emoji has to do with your parenting style. (this is funny!)
- Finally, we have the no-tie rubber shoe laces that are currently all the rage on line. Do they really work? Does this mean never tying your shoe laces again? Hope you tune in for these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU Hour 2.
Are restaurant dress codes a thing of the past?
by: Nicea DeGering
