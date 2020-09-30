Are divorce rates up due to the pandemic?

Marco Brown, owner of SLC divorce law firm Brown Law joined us to talk about how COVID has increased divorce rates in America. He tells us we there has been an increase in case in Utah compared to where numbers usually are at this time in past years. Domestic violence, and child abuse also seems to have increased since the lockdowns started.

The online divorce form provider at his firm has seen a 34% increase in divorce agreement sales compared to this same time in 2019. Brown tells us that many of these divorces are couples that have been married less than 5 years. Wuhan province in China saw a marked increase in divorce right after lockdowns began to lift, just as Hong Kong saw a similar increase in divorce in 2002-2003 after the SARS outbreak.

Through Utah, divorce attorneys he’s talked to have all seen an increase in divorce cases compared to historical averages, and these cases are much more contentious than normal.

To set up a consultation with Brown Law and Marco, hop online, or give him a call.

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.



