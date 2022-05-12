- On Good Things Utah this morning – Should bridesmaids dresses become a thing of the past? One author says without doubt yes: “Oddly, the ritual of matching bridesmaids dresses is an ancient one, documented in Ancient Rome when the good tidings of a wedding was thought to draw evil spirits and bridesmaids would dress identically as decoy brides to confuse them. Fair enough! But as the practice has evolved over the years, there was shift to dressing like the bride to wearing something I am fairly certain the bride would never put on her own body. We gather our nearest and dearest and force them into a uniform of our own imagining, some alchemy of “color palette,” “childhood visions,” and, to raise my seamstress’s point, “to ensure they don’t look better than we do on our wedding day.”
- Reader, I can feel you getting defensive already. You feel as though you have perfect taste and your friends and family were absolutely delighted to be dressed by you. You are sure they wear their old bridesmaids dresses all the time! To the many other parties in which it is totally normal to show up in a floor-length chiffon gown! Or maybe, they spent even more money in addition to the money they already spent on said dress and your festivities to have it shortened and dyed so they could look, presumably, like an extra in Grease. Reader, dear reader, you are delusional.” To read more click here: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/no-one-likes-bridesmaids-dresses-160000033.html?fr=yhssrp_catchall
- Plus, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ director confirms Kelly McGillis and Meg Ryan were not asked back for sequel. Maverick’s original instructor and love interest, Charlotte “Charlie” Blackwood, memorably portrayed by Kelly McGillis in 1986’s Top Gun. Nor will you see Ryan’s Carole, beyond some photos pinned to a wall. In 2019, McGillis offered a brutally candid explanation on why you wouldn’t see her in Maverick, which was originally planned for release that year before getting pushed back three years for additional aerial shoots and, mainly, the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m old, and I’m fat, and I look age-appropriate for what my age is. And that is not what that whole scene is about,” McGillis told Entertainment Tonight. “To me, I’d much rather feel absolutely in my skin and who I am at my age as opposed to placing a value on all that other stuff.”
- And social media is at war right now over the state of Britney Spears’s mental health following a bombardment of nude posts on Instagram from the 40-year-old pop star. Spears has posted several images of herself using only an emoji to keep within Instagram’s community guidelines but fans are divided about what this means for the singer’s wellbeing. Many see the nude posts on Instagram and have started to claim that maybe she should have stayed in her conservatorship, but others see this as a way to say that she should be controlled. Fans have defended her by arguing that other women, like Kim Kardashian, get praised for doing the same thing.
- And in today’s Beauty Buzz – In recent months, mullets have come back full swing, wolf cuts have taken over TikTok, and all different types of bangs have popped up left and right. Now there’s a new cut in town – and it’s trending just in time for summer. According to celebrity hairstylist Cynthia Alvarez, the shullet is about to be it. “This look consists of a fringe with shorter sides and connecting length to make the cut a bit more wearable and a bit less daring,” she describes. “It’s a chic and low-maintenance look can be achieved on wavy and curly textures for a wash-and-go vibe.”
- Plus, it seems as though you can’t walk past an aisle at the store or notice a pop-up ad on your computer that doesn’t preach about the many collagen benefits. Whether it’s ingesting it or topically applying it, collagen products are the next big thing when it comes to cosmetics and the beauty world. For those who are unaware of what it is, “collagen is the major insoluble fibrous protein in the extracellular matrix and in connective tissue.” That’s just saying that it’s super important in our connective tissue like bones, ligaments, and cartilage. But collagen side effects can be intense — so why do people take it? Tune in as we dive into these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU Hour One.