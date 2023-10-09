ST. GEORGE, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Whether it’s for a special occasion or just beause you feel like dining out, consider breaking bread at Aragosta Restaurant in St. George. You’ll discover a delicious variety of seafood, pasta, salads, meat dishes and tasty desserts on the menu.

Aragosta features a contemporary American & Fine European menu from Executive Chef Imi Kun, complete with wine pairings. Catering and services for private parties are also available.

Explore the menu and learn more at AragostaStGeorge.com. Or call: (435) 313-0611.

Visit Aragosta Restaurant in person: 1386 E 100 S, St. George

Sponsored by Aragosta Restaurant.