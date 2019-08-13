Apps to watch for on your kids smart phone

Many kids now have cell phones or tablets now and those play a big role in their social lives and education while at school. With all the exposure, kids can potentially be exposed to potential apps and other dangerous things with their tech devices. Tech Expert Christopher Krause is teaching parents how to keep their kids safe as they are going back to school.

From Web Watcher to Snapchat and everything in between, here are apps that parents should be aware of that could be a potential danger to their kids.

-WebWatcher- This company helps you monitor your child’s tablet, phone, computer, etc. According to Christopher it’s about $10.99 for a monthly subscription.

-HIP – HIP stands for “Hide it Pro.” It is disguised as a music manager but it is an app to hide content. “If a child has this app on their phone, you know they’re hiding something,” says Christopher.

-Calculator+- It looks and functions like a calculator, but with the correct passcode you can actually hide items like notes, pictures, videos, etc. behind the calculator.

– Snapchat and Kik. These are messaging apps that have a disappearing feature to them which make children vulnerable to sexting and inappropriate conversations with people they may not know.

– Vora- This is a fasting tracker. This app could cause problems with kids that have eating disorders because it connects them to a “fasting” community.

