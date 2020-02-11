Apps to make Valentine’s Day a breeze

The clock is ticking to get everything squared away for Valentine’s Day. If you’re scrambling to get flowers or make a reservation, Christopher Krause has a few apps that can help!

Forget running around town to find a dozen roses and grab your phone! The following apps will have flowers delivered straight to your door: 1800 Flowers, Pro Flowers and Florist Now.

Christopher suggests using OpenTable or Yelp to make reservations and sending online ecards to not only to stay green, but eliminate the stress of the card isle too! Go to the Google or Apple online store and search ‘Valentine’s Day Card’ to make it easy.

