Apps and tips to get you organized and achieve your goals in the new year

It’s almost tradition now to set a resolution when the new year comes around, but it’s one thing to set it and another to actually achieve it.

Christopher Krause has a few apps that can help you start the new year off on the right foot.

The first app Christopher mentioned is called ‘Done.’ It specifically tracks your habits and gives you daily status updates, rewards and reminders as you’re on your way to kicking a bad habit, or implementing a good one.

The second app is called ‘Strides.’ Like ‘Done,’ ‘Strides’ is a habit tracker, but it adds a project feature to it. For example, if you have something you want to complete in three months, you can set goals along the way and it will give you a great visual of the finish line.

Another great tip Christopher shared as we enter a new year is to clear out all the old technology you’re not using. Especially if you receive new gadgets for Christmas. Recycle, but make sure you erase your information from them first.

Get organized in 2020 by setting up folders on your computer. From digital receipts to yearly documents, Christopher said it’s a helpful tool to keep your desktop from becoming cluttered.

For more tech tips, find Christopher on Instagram: @techlifecoach .