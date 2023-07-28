SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)– The time is now to apply to be an ABC4 Good Things Utah intern. Current intern, Ellery Davidson joined us on the final day of her internship to discuss the most meaningful parts of the internship and the relationships that were developed. This is an amazing opportunity for students to be involved, gain real world experience and have the chance to network in all fields. Davidson talks about the importance of female empowerment/support and how GTU embodies that.

If you or someone you know are interested in being an intern on Good Things Utah, email your resume to gtuproducers@abc4.com and a producer will be in touch.

Follow along with Ellery and see what she is doing next on her social media.