SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Interns Daisia Sanders and Ashley Rich joined our hosts on the last day of their internship to talk about their experience here at Good Things Utah. They have loved every second of their internship and we would love for our viewers to experience the same thing. If you are interested in applying to be a GTU intern email your resume to gtuproducers@abc4.com to apply!

