Live Now
Live Trump Impeachment Hearings

Apple Stuffing

Good Things Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our resident GTU chef Angel Shannon joined us for a twist on a Thanksgiving staple, stuffing! She shared her recipe for apple stuffing!

Apple Stuffing

Ingredients:

  • 7 C bread cubes
  • 3 C diced Granny Smith apples
  • 1 C minced onion
  • 1 C seedless raisins
  • 1 1/2 tsp. pepper
  • 1 stick butter, (melted)
  • turkey or chicken broth to soften (OPTIONAL)

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl stir all ingredients (except butter) together
  2. being careful not to break up bread cubes. Pour butter over stuffing mixture and blend lightly
  3. Put in a bowl and enjoy!

For more recipes from Angel you can follow her on social media @Angel Shannon on Facebook.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Table Talk

More Table Talk

Coming Up

More GTU Coming Up

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Good Things Utah Sponsors

Good Things Utah Facebook