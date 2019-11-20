Our resident GTU chef Angel Shannon joined us for a twist on a Thanksgiving staple, stuffing! She shared her recipe for apple stuffing!
Apple Stuffing
Ingredients:
- 7 C bread cubes
- 3 C diced Granny Smith apples
- 1 C minced onion
- 1 C seedless raisins
- 1 1/2 tsp. pepper
- 1 stick butter, (melted)
- turkey or chicken broth to soften (OPTIONAL)
Directions:
- In a large bowl stir all ingredients (except butter) together
- being careful not to break up bread cubes. Pour butter over stuffing mixture and blend lightly
- Put in a bowl and enjoy!
For more recipes from Angel you can follow her on social media @Angel Shannon on Facebook.