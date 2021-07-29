It’s like apple pie on a stick! Melissa Yardley, the founder of Dipped, showed us how to make Apple Pie Caramel Apples.

History of business: Melissa grew up in Southern California; when she was younger, her mom let her skip school and go to Disneyland. She loved watching the candy makers on Main Street dip apples and package sweets. Melissa and her husband were scheduled to go to Disneyland right when COVID hit. Disneyland closed, and she was so sad that she wouldn’t be able to go and get her favorite Disney treat – an apple pie caramel apple. So, she decided to start making them, and DIPPED was born!

Apple Pie Caramel Apple

Ingredients:

-6 Granny Smith Apple

-Caramel- (1 cup sugar, six tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature, 1/2 cup cream 1/2 to 1 teaspoon sea salt)

-1 Pound Guittard White Chocolate Melting Wafers

-1/2 Cup Sugar

-1 Tbsp Cinnamon

Directions:

1. Wash and dry Granny Smith Apples. Pierce apples with a wooden apple skewer.

2. Make the caramel in a saucepan, heat sugar on low heat until melted. Don’t take your eye off the pot, as burning can happen quickly.

3. Stir slowly continuously until melted. Once melted, remove from heat and stir in the butter on medium heat. The mixture will come to a rapid bubble.

4. Next, pour in the heavy cream and salt. Stir until everything is combined. Take an apple and coat it in caramel, scrapping the bottom clean.

5. After all the apples have a coating of caramel, place them on a silicon mat or parchment paper in a cool place where caramel can set. While apple set, melt the white chocolate in a mixing bowl by microwaving 30-second intervals and stirring between until chocolate is completely melted.

6. Combine cinnamon and sugar. Take caramel-coated apples and dip them into the melted white chocolate, shaking off excess and scraping the bottom of the apple clean. Allow apple to sit for at least 60 seconds before sprinkling cinnamon-sugar mixture on top. Refrigerate and enjoy!

