SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Try your hand at a new after school snack. You can even sneak an apple into your kid’s meal with a treat they are sure to enjoy. Apple Monster Cookies are easy to make and will leave smiles on everyone’s face.

INGREDIENTS

Apples, sliced and cored

Peanut Butter (or almond butter, sunbutter, nutella, cookie butter etc.)

Chocolate Chips

M&M’s

Granola

Other Topping Ideas: Shredded Coconut, Chia seeds, dried fruit, nuts, crushed pretzels…)