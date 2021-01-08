Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

We love when our friend Nettie Frank is in the kitchen, and today was no exception! Whipping up an apple danish, blueberry cream, cheese danish was nothing short of mouth-watering!

Blueberry Danish:

1 pack Puff Pastry Dough

1 cup Blueberry filling

1 – 8 oz. pack cream cheese- soften

2 T. Sugar 1 egg

2 T. Water

2 tsp. Vanilla extract

1 cup powdered sugar

1. Combine soft cream cheese and sugar in a bowl, stir until smooth. Set aside

2. Make egg wash, whisk egg and water together. Set aside

3. Turn oven on to 375 3. Lay out puff pastry dough and cut into 9 squares. Using a pastry brush and brush the egg wash along all edges.

4. Place 1 tsp. Of cream cheese mixture and 1 T. Of blueberry filling in the middle of each square. Fold up edges, press tight.

5. Egg wash the top of pastry dough, bake for 35-40 min.

6. Combine vanilla and powdered sugar using a whisk until it is a smooth glaze.

7. Drizzle glaze on top of danishes right out of the oven