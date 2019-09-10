Apple Crumble

Posted:

It’s a dessert fit for fall. Ricci Sorensen joined us in the kitchen with one of her very own recipes, for an apple crumble!

Apple Crumble

Preheat oven at 350

Filling: 

  • 5-8 green apples, peeled and diced (depending on size) 
  • 1 heaping Tbsp of cinnamon 
  • 1 Tbsp Arrowroot starch 
  • 1/2 C Sucunat or coconut sugar 

Topping:

  • 1 C Chopped pecans
  • 4 Tbsp Miyokos butter, vegan butter, or regular 
  • 1/4 C Sucunat or coconut sugar 
  • 3/4 C Oats
  • 1 tsp. Vanilla
  • 1/4 tsp. Cinnamon Pinch of salt 

Directions:

  1. In a bowl combine all the ingredients for the filling and stir well.
  2. Place in a 8×8 baking dish.
  3. Using the bowl combine the topping ingredients, using a pastry cutter or a fork, mix the butter into the ingredients until it’s a crumbly consistency.
  4. Pour over filling evenly. Bake for 35-40 minutes. 
  5. Serve with favorite nondairy vanilla ice cream or regular vanilla ice cream.  

For more recipes check out Ricci’s Instagram: @reallifewithricci.

