It’s a dessert fit for fall. Ricci Sorensen joined us in the kitchen with one of her very own recipes, for an apple crumble!
Apple Crumble
Preheat oven at 350
Filling:
- 5-8 green apples, peeled and diced (depending on size)
- 1 heaping Tbsp of cinnamon
- 1 Tbsp Arrowroot starch
- 1/2 C Sucunat or coconut sugar
Topping:
- 1 C Chopped pecans
- 4 Tbsp Miyokos butter, vegan butter, or regular
- 1/4 C Sucunat or coconut sugar
- 3/4 C Oats
- 1 tsp. Vanilla
- 1/4 tsp. Cinnamon Pinch of salt
Directions:
- In a bowl combine all the ingredients for the filling and stir well.
- Place in a 8×8 baking dish.
- Using the bowl combine the topping ingredients, using a pastry cutter or a fork, mix the butter into the ingredients until it’s a crumbly consistency.
- Pour over filling evenly. Bake for 35-40 minutes.
- Serve with favorite nondairy vanilla ice cream or regular vanilla ice cream.
For more recipes check out Ricci’s Instagram: @reallifewithricci.